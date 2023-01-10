American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.90.

NYSE AEL opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

