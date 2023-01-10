AMTD Digital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 11th. AMTD Digital had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $7.80. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
NYSE HKD opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30. AMTD Digital has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $2,555.30.
About AMTD Digital
