Analysts Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT at $18.50

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

THNPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.67) to €18.50 ($19.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

