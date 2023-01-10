AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
AngioDynamics Stock Performance
Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
