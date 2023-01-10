AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

