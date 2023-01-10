Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 64,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,187,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,924.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 311,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 296,048 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

