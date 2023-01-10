Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:AWX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
Avalon Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.