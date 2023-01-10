Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.