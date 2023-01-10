Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.
Aviat Networks Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $35.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.