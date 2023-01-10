Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

