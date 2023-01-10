Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Sell”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLDP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.59.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$7.39 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57.

Insider Activity at Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$201,431.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares in the company, valued at C$587,107.87.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

