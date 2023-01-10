BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $785.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $785.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $720.43.
BlackRock Price Performance
NYSE:BLK opened at $752.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.18 and a 200 day moving average of $663.05. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $899.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
