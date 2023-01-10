BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.60) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,091.63.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGY stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

