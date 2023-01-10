Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $7.23

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Down 1.7 %

Allbirds stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.