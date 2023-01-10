Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CANO. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cano Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cano Health by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

