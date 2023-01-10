Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SSIC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSIC. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

