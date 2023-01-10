Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.
Century Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
