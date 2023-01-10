Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 102,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

