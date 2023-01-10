CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CWC has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €90.70 ($97.53) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a one year high of €131.40 ($141.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $652.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.51.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

