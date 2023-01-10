CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of CEZYY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

