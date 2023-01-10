CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
Shares of CEZYY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $27.16.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
