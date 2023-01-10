Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

Chemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Chemours stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 428.1% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

