Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LNG stock opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

