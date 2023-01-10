Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

