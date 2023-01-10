Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.61 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $368.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

