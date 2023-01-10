Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $45.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

