Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 615.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 265.72%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.