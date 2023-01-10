Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.77. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

