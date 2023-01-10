Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.77.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

