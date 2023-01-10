Contrasting 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.30 -$226.27 million ($0.40) -5.02 Udemy $518.16 million 3.09 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -10.50

Analyst Recommendations

Udemy has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Udemy has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 60.20%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -9.52% -0.60% -0.39% Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45%

Summary

Udemy beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

