Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

