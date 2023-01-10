Cowen Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $108.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $127.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

