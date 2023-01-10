CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
CureVac Trading Up 25.4 %
CVAC stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56. CureVac has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $30.94.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
