easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.48) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.90) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 555.75 ($6.77).

easyJet Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 388.90 ($4.74) on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.09.

Insider Activity at easyJet

easyJet Company Profile

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,302.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,271 shares of company stock worth $3,994,670.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

