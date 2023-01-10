Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $24.51 on Friday. Embecta has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Embecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $197,911,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $66,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $29,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.