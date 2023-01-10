Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average is $189.69. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $267.47.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.