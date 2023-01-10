Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 143,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite



Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

