Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

Fastenal stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.