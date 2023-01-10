Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

