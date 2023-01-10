Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

