General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

