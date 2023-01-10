GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 52.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at $6,494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 426.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.