Head to Head Comparison: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Idaho Strategic Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -100.45% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -24.81 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 9.98 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Entrée Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

