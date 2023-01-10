Head to Head Comparison: Netcapital (NCPL) vs. Its Peers

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Netcapital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $5.48 million $3.50 million 1.84 Netcapital Competitors $4.39 billion $858.92 million -2.20

Netcapital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Netcapital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital Competitors 256 1164 1688 65 2.49

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 49.09%. Given Netcapital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netcapital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34% Netcapital Competitors -44.88% 6.87% 0.80%

Summary

Netcapital competitors beat Netcapital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

