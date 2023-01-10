Head-To-Head Contrast: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.34%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 3.26 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -10.98 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares StoneCo and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats Agent Information Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

