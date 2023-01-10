Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

