IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. IBEX has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.78 million. Research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

