IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE IEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.