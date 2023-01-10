Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Inari Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $940,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,407.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,407.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,394,280. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,461,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

