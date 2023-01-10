Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.88. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

