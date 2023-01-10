Inspirato (ISPO) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.04

This table compares Inspirato and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 289.34%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.75%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

