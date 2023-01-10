Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $136.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,086,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after acquiring an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

