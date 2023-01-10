JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $107.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,740 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

