Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,049,977 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after buying an additional 902,605 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after buying an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $14,047,000.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 2.1 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

