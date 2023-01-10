Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.23.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.06. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.